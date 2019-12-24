A complaint was filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and journalist Ravish Kumar in Uttar Pradesh for giving provocative speeches against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The complaint was filed by advocate Pradeep Gupta at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Aligarh. The court has agreed to hear the matter on January 24, 2020.

The alleged speeches were delivered by the leaders against the Citizenship Act, which says that members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

