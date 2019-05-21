If the just-concluded England-Pakistan series is anything to go by, the pitches in England for the upcoming World Cup promise to be flat and ideal for stroke-makers. There will be scores more than 300 in almost every match and this is where teams with skilled bowlers up their sleeve can harbour ambitions of marching all the way towards the title.

Here in this list, we take a look at 3 fast-bowlers who have the potential to light up this edition.

Pat Cummins

Ever since he has made his comeback to the Australian side, Pat Cummins has been a force to reckon with across all the three formats. With pace, hostility, and aggression to assist him, Cummins can win games for Australia, both with the new as well as the old ball.

His form has been good in recent times and with Australia's batting being bolstered with the inclusion of David Warner and Steve Smith, the bowling will be dependent on the prowess of Pat Cummins.

Kagiso Rabada

The young South African pacer was sensational for the Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL. He was asked to return home as Cricket South Africa were concerned with his fitness. However, Ottis Gibson has already informed that the young man will be ready to take the field when South Africa start their World Cup campaign against India on June 5.

This season could well be the one where Kagiso rises and stakes his claim to be the best seam bowler in the world. He has Dale Steyn for company, but in his short career so far, he has shown that he has the temperament and skills to be the best.

Jasprit Bumrah

So much has been said and written about Jasprit Bumrah and how the young man can be one of the X-factors for India this year. He made his debut for India in 2016, and has picked up 185 wickets in total in all three formats of the game.

Currently, the world number 1 bowler in this format, Bumrah can have the same impact with the ball as Kohli can have with the bat. Well, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the bowler has the pedigree to win this tournament all by his own.

India's bowling is one to watch out for and the presence of Bumrah can possibly be tournament-defining for Virat Kohli.