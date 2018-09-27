The Supreme Court will pass two landmark judgments on Thursday. One is a plea challenging a 1994 judgment saying that mosques are not integral to Islam. The 2018 verdict will explain if namaz could be offered anywhere.

The other judgment is regarding a 150-year-old adultery law, which criminalises adultery and punishes only the man in the affair and not a married woman.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Namaz Verdict

The judgment will be passed based on the pleas filed by Muslim groups seeking a larger bench to reconsider the 1994 judgment.

After hearing the case, the court had reserved its verdict on July 20.

The verdict is regarding a plea challenging a 1994 judgment question the necessity of mosques in Islam. The judgment said that mosques are not necessary and that namaz can be offered anywhere.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will constitute the three-judge bench.

Making Adultery Gender Neutral