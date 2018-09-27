The Supreme Court will pass two landmark judgments on Thursday. One is a plea challenging a 1994 judgment saying that mosques are not integral to Islam. The 2018 verdict will explain if namaz could be offered anywhere.
The other judgment is regarding a 150-year-old adultery law, which criminalises adultery and punishes only the man in the affair and not a married woman.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Namaz Verdict
- The judgment will be passed based on the pleas filed by Muslim groups seeking a larger bench to reconsider the 1994 judgment.
- After hearing the case, the court had reserved its verdict on July 20.
- The verdict is regarding a plea challenging a 1994 judgment question the necessity of mosques in Islam. The judgment said that mosques are not necessary and that namaz can be offered anywhere.
- Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will constitute the three-judge bench.
Making Adultery Gender Neutral
- The Chief Justice said that adultery can be grounds for a divorce but can not be seen as a crime.
- Five-judge bench decries adultery as a criminal offense.
Five-judge bench of Supreme Court decriminalises adultery in a unanimous judgement pic.twitter.com/EzbAUL3dER— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
- Section 497 (Adultery Law) is unconstitutional.
- "Any law which affects individual dignity, equity of women in a civilised society invites the wrath of the Constitution," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said
- Adultery cannot be a criminal offense.
- The Judges have stated that the adultery law is arbitrary and it treats women as subordinates.
- The law said, "whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offense of rape, is guilty of the offense of adultery." It also added that "the woman shall not be punishable as the abettor'"
- The punishment for adultery is up to five years of jail.
- The judgment will be regarding the validity of Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises adultery.
- The Supreme Court will pass its judgment on a 150-year-old law which punishes the man in an adulterous relationship.