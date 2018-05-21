Celebrity kids ruled the internet over the weekend. On one hand, the internet saw Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni bond with his daughter Ziva Dhoni after their match against Kings XI Punjab. And on the other, Bollywood's favourite boy Taimur Ali Khan was spotted striking a pose for the cameras while he was headed out with his mother.

The internet sensation, who has left several in awe with his expressions and has also been a butt of several memes for his popularity, was seen headed out to enjoy a sunny Sunday with Kareena Kapoor Khan before the paparazzi made their way to the venue.

On seeing the paparazzi, Taimur let go of his mother's hand and made his way towards the cameras. It looks like the junior Khan is getting used to the paparazzi. In the photos, Kareena can be seen trying to grab hold of Taimur while he tried to run towards the cameras.

Taimur was seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a pair of beige-coloured shorts. Staying on top of the trend, the Khan boy was given the man-bun look for the day, similar to what he sported at Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

Holding on to Taimur's hand, Kareena was seen in a rather chic look for the day. She found comfort in a pair of denims topped with a loose pink t-shirt. Her outfit of the day was complete with a white rim reflectors and hair tied up into a bun as well. She slipped into a stylish pair of white footwear to go with her outfit.

Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, the actress revealed Taimur enjoys spending time with his mother. She said, "I think his mother spoils him because I'm always giving him the warmth. His father is teaching him to play cricket. So there are things that we both try to balance. When I'm doing a film, Saif tries to be around and vice versa."