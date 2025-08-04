Renowned filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, Adoor Gopalakrishnann addressed the media to clarify his statements regarding the Kerala government's initiative to support filmmakers from marginalized communities. He emphasized that his remarks were misinterpreted by the media and that his intention was to empower these filmmakers by enhancing their technical skills and knowledge.

Gopalakrishnan highlighted the importance of women filmmakers and those from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) continuing their journey in the film industry. He advocated for these individuals to receive expert training in filmmaking and guidance on effectively utilizing government funding.

"The women filmmakers and those belonging to the SC/ST category should be continued in the industry...I said for their good... My intention was their upliftment. I never tried to picture them in a poor light and viewed them as derogatory," he stated, underscoring his commitment to their advancement.

The veteran filmmaker stressed the necessity for films financed by the government to possess social relevance, aesthetic beauty, and technical excellence. He emphasized that directors should have a comprehensive understanding of filmmaking, and he called for periodic updates and orientations for filmmakers from marginalized sections under the tutelage of experts. This, he believed, would ensure that public funds are utilized effectively and responsibly.

However, Gopalakrishnan's remarks have not been without controversy. During a government-organized film conclave, his comments sparked a debate, leading to a police complaint filed by Dalit activist Dinu Veyil. The complaint, lodged with the Museum police and the SC/ST Commission, accused Gopalakrishnan of insulting the backward community with his statements. In response to the complaint, Gopalakrishnan remarked, "Let them complain. They have all the rights to the same."

The controversy has drawn mixed reactions from political figures. Port Minister V N Vasavan defended Gopalakrishnan, suggesting that his words were misinterpreted and that he merely advised caution in the disbursement of funds. On the other hand, Higher Education Minister R Bindhu criticized the filmmaker's remarks, emphasizing the government's responsibility to ensure justice for those historically marginalized. Bindhu argued that there is nothing wrong with the government providing financial support to women and SC/ST filmmakers to express their creativity, noting that filmmaking is an expensive endeavor.

Gopalakrishnan's critique of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation's current practice of providing Rs 1.5 crore to aspiring filmmakers from marginalized sections has also been a point of contention. He argued that the funds have not yielded the desired results and suggested that proper training should precede the disbursement of such funds.