Popular Bollywood singer Adnan Sami is celebrating the birthday of daughter Medina Jaan today. The musician shared some adorable pictures of himself with daughter and wife Roya.

Adnan Sami took to his Twitter account this morning to share some photos and wish his daughter Medina Jaan. The singer captioned them with, "My beloved little angelic daughter, Medina Jaan celebrates her 3rd Birthday today... HAPPY BIRTHDAY My Sweetest Princess...Birthday cake."

In a lengthy note, Adnan Sami expressed his inability to celebrate her birthday with family and friends due to the lockdown. He wrote, "Today our little angel Medina Jaan is blessed by the grace of God with her 3rd Birthday... Although it is a unique time in mankind's history where we are all in so-called 'Splendid Isolation' & therefore are unable to celebrate it with family & friends in person, but we have their prayers & love in our hearts.

'I invite you all to join us in prayers for our Medina Jaan'

Adnan Sami added, "I invite you all to join us in prayers for our Medina Jaan & for all of humanity that we all come out of these difficult times with good health & above all, each other! We may be alone physically but we are together in spirit, resolve & prayers. I, in turn, pray that our children get a better world to step into after this trying moment in our lives..."

The Bollywood singer concluded his note with wishes for his daughter. He wrote, "However, that will never dampen my joy in the least in wishing from the bottom of my heart, a very Happy Birthday to my adorable Princess Medina Jaan & to her beloved mother, my darling Queen Roya with all my love & duas!"

A day before her birthday, Adnan Sami had shared a rare video of Medina at his studio and captioned it with, "#ThrowbackThursday ...My little angel Medina Jaan seated with mommy Roya Jaan whilst 'intensely' supervising my recording session at YRF Studios & giving the nod to the great recording engineer Shantanu Hudlikar..."