After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a lot of voices have emerged calling out injustices in the system, especially in the industry. Now that the movie industry is being criticised, the music industry has also come into question. Sonu Nigam a few days back made some serious allegations against the 'mafia' in the Indian music industry.

Adnan Sami too now has spoken out against the trials of musicians and singers in the country. He urged change and demanded that there be a shift in the way the music scene functions in India.

Adnan Sami criticises Indian music industry

Nepotism, mental health, and depression among artists in the entertainment industry in India has become a huge spiral of events. Across music and film, many artists have come out to raise their voices against the big names in the industry. Citing nepotism and ill-treatment, the attack has emerged following the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

A few days ago, famed singer Sonu Nigam had taken to social media to discuss the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had talked about the music industry's 'mafia' that nepotism and the curb on artists' are everywhere and more widespread than we thought. He urged for caution and for a change.

This set of a huge debate in the music industry with a spark and a tussle between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. After Sonu Nigam's video, he criticised Bhushan Kumar and warned him of picking a fight with him citing the times he helped him out. Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla took to Instagram calling out Sonu Nigam for being ungrateful towards T-Series.

Singer Adnan Sami also wrote on Instagram about the matter calling for a change in the music industry: "The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a 'Herculean' SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! "Fall into the DICTAT or you're OUT"... Why is creativity beyond "CONTROLLED" by those you have no clue about 'creativity' & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is 'remakes' & 'remixes'? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music 'Mafia' who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the 'self-professed & self-appointed gods' not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field?"

He further added, "ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! "CHANGE" is here & it's knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it's coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said - "You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!""

We will have to wait to see how this debate unfolds.