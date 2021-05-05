The Telangana government on Tuesday directed all private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to admit those with moderate and severe symptoms only.

Mild and asymptomatic cases having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent are recommended for home/institutional isolation in Covid care centres, says the orders issued by Director, Public Health Dr G. Srinivas Rao.

The hospitals have also been told not to wait or ask for Covid test result for admitting patients with moderate or severe symptoms.

The Director also asked the private hospitals to keep a display board at the entrance of the hospitals giving updated details of the availability of the regular beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds (ventilator/CPAP) on real time basis.

Pushing vaccination drive

Through another order, Rao permitted the private vaccination centres to procure Covid vaccine on their own from the manufacturers directly.

The private Covid vaccination centres shall be permitted to conduct Covid vaccination for 45 years and above age group by 100 per cent pre-booking of slots on CoWin portal, reads the order. The Director made it clear that vaccination shall not be conducted for onsite registrations or walk-ins.

The state government has not yet taken a decision on vaccination of people in 18-44 years age group. Rao said that vaccination for this group will be taken up in due course of time.

