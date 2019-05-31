Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday succeeded Admiral Sunil Lanba as the new Indian Navy chief. Admiral Lanba, 61, has retired after serving the nation for 42 years.

Admiral Singh, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, was Commissioned in July 1980. He became a helicopter pilot in 1981 and has flown extensively on the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov helicopters. He is the first helicopter pilot to lead the force.

"It is a great honour for me to become the 24th Chief of Naval forces. My predecessors have made sure that the Navy has a very solid foundation and reaches new heights," Admiral Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. "I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Sunil Lanba, who has provided us with great leadership in the 42 years of his service," he added.

Admiral Lanba expressed his happiness and stated that it was an honour for him to have commanded the Indian Navy over the past three years.

Vice-Admiral Bimal Verma had challenged the appointment of Admiral Singh as the Indian Navy chief but the Armed Forces Tribunal deferred the case on May 29 and said that Admiral Singh can take charge on May 31.