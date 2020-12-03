Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got getting married in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on Monday (December 1). The wedding festivities continued with a grand reception on Wednesday night.

Celebrities from TV and Bollywood joined them. The Narayan family ensured that the reception night was filled with dance and masti.

Celebs who came to bless the newlyweds Aditya and Shweta.

Besides, Narayan family, among those who attended Aditya and Shweta's wedding reception included Govinda with wife Sunita and children Tina and Yashvardhan and comedian Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

What did the newlyweds and their parents wear for the reception?

For the reception, Aditya Narayan opted for a black suit and a white shirt. He accessorised his look with glasses, while Shweta picked a red gown for the reception. Veteran singer Udit Narayan was see twinning with his son Aditya. Deepa Narayan (Aditya's mother) picked a red saree for the occasion.

Dance performances

On the special occasion Aditya and Shweta in the middle of a romantic dance with Aditya kissing her forehead. Aditya also danced to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye. Udit also danced with his wife on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. The veteran singer originally sang both songs.

Bharti and Harsh make an appearance for the first time after the drugs case.

Bharti Singh and harsh Limbachyaa stepped out for Aditya Narayan wedding reception. And fans are going gaga over their much in love dance and togetherness. Interestingly, Bharti and Harsh got married on December 3rd 2017.

Check out the inside videos below:

Where are the newlyweds heading for honeymoon?

The couple is planning mini-vacations to Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg as Aditya has to be in Mumbai every week.

For the unversed, on November 3, Aditya had made an official announcement of his wedding with an Instagram post. "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December," he had written.