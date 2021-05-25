Aditya Narayan has landed in hot soup once again. Aditya has landed in trouble for one of his statements said during the show referring to the people of Alibaug. Aditya Narayan had recently been trolled for taking a dig at Amit Kumar and asking other judges if they too had been cajoled into praising the singer. While father Udit Narayan called Aditya "childish", the young singer-and-host has got into another controversy.

What exactly happened?

During one of the episodes, Aditya is alleged to have passed a statement that reflects the people of Alibaug in poor light. Aditya Narayan allegedly said something to the tune of "Have we come from Alibaug?" which didn't go down well with the people. MNS Chief Ameya Khopkar held a Facebook live session where he threatened to stop the show from airing. He also revealed that he spoke to Aditya Narayan's father on the issue and has sought an apology from the channel and Aditya Narayan for the statement.

Khopkar said that though he had not seen the show, he had received several complaints from common people regarding Aditya's statement. He also said that people who make such statements don't know the rich cultural heritage of Alibaug. He added that the comment was insulting and if they want, they can even stop the show.

Aditya Narayan apologises

Soon after this, Aditya took to social media to apologise. He wrote, "With a humble heart and folded hands, I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I am currently hosting." He further said, "The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it's people and the soil."