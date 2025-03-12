Television actor Aditi Sharma is making headlines for her personal life. The actor, who secretly married Abhineet Kaushik, is reportedly heading for a divorce just six months after their secret wedding.

Aditi Sharma is best known for her role as Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan.

According to a report by India Forums, Aditi and Abhineet had been in a live-in relationship for a long time before tying the knot on November 12, 2024, in a private ceremony at their home in Goregaon, Mumbai.

In a recent interview, Abhineet and his legal counsel, Rakesh Shetty, confirmed the secret wedding. However, they revealed that the marriage had been turbulent from the start.

Speaking to India Forums, Abhineet claimed that Aditi had been pressuring him to get married for over a year and a half.

"She was after me to get married, but I wasn't ready. After much persuasion, I agreed. However, she insisted that no one could know because marriage is considered a taboo in the industry," he said.

He further disclosed that they had been in a live-in relationship for years and had rented a 5BHK apartment six months before their marriage. His legal counsel supported this claim, sharing photos from their wedding with the publication.

Aditi's infidelity caused further rift

Abhineet discovered Aditi in a romantic relationship with her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta. "She had just started shooting for the show. Even the producer, Karishma, was aware of it. Abhineet caught Aditi and Samarthya together, leading to an ugly confrontation," Rakesh alleged.

Detailing their wedding, Rakesh Shetty added, "Abhineet and Aditi got married on November 12, 2024, in a private ceremony at their Goregaon home, as per Aditi's request. They had been living together for the past four years. The wedding was conducted with all traditional rituals, in the presence of both their families, including their siblings and parents. We have over a thousand photos of the ceremony."

However, Abhineet claimed that when he confronted Aditi about her alleged affair, she dismissed their marriage as a "mock trial" and not legally binding.

Furthermore, his legal team alleged that Aditi's family demanded Rs 25 lakh to settle the matter.

"They insisted on a divorce and, during a lawyer-arranged meeting, Aditi's side demanded ₹25 lakh. The situation escalated when her father slapped Abhineet, and Aditi was injured during the scuffle," the lawyer alleged.

