Farhan Akhtar is all set to get married to ladylove Shibani Dandekar. This would mark Farhan's second time tying the knot after divorce from Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan and Adhuna were married for 15 long years before parting ways. The duo had made an announcement where they spoke about how their divorce was mutual and amicable. The duo had tied the knot in 2000.

Adhuna - Farhan's announcement

"This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare," the couple said in a statement. "We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner," they said.

When Aditi broke her silence

Soon after their separation announcement, rumors mills went abuzz with Farhan Akhtar's link-up news with Aditi Rao Hydari. Many reports called Aditi the reason behind his separation. The duo was shooting for Wazir back then and was often spotted together. However, many were quick to jump the gun and label them as "couple". Aditi was even spotted with Farhan's family on a couple of occasions and that had made everyone's speculation game go wild and crazy.

However, after being quite for a long time, Hydari finally rubbished the reports. She said, "It's part of our job...There are some days when I am irritated for five minutes and then we all laugh and get on with our work. I actually find it entertaining." And soon, the baseless rumours fizzled out just the way they had started.