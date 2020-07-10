Sufiyum Sujatayum
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has shared the only nation she plans on visiting in 2020 in a hilarious new social media post.

Aditi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is seen holding her hair as she poses for the camera. The Wazir actress is seen wearing a black t-shirt, which has cancelled plans written on it with white.

Captioning the picture, Aditi wrote: "The only nation I'm visiting this year is imagination #CancelledPlans #2020Mood." Actress Patralekhaa took to the comment section and wrote: "Pretttyyy Aditi".

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari's latest release was Sufiyum Sujatayum. The Malayalam film recently released on an OTT platform.

"When I heard the story, I felt a very fairytale-like quality in the narrative. It is almost like a fable that we hear in childhood, where the world and incidents happening around are surreal but all the characters and their emotions are real. I found it fascinating. Also, in the film I am playing the character of a girl who is speech-impaired, which means I have no dialogue. So I didn't think twice before saying yes to the film," she had told IANS.

"The stories of Malayalam films are good. I watch them and I am a fan of Malayalam cinema. But learning Malayalam is tough. I managed Telugu and Tamil. I am half south-Indian -- I am Hyderabadi. Earlier I didn't do Malayalam films because that is a very difficult language for me to learn," she had said.

