Aditi Rao Hydari, who had earlier spoken about losing work after she refused to sexual favours during her struggling days, has revealed that she had to make out with a stranger during the audition of 2011 romantic drama Yeh Saali Zindagi.

"I don't have any whacked out stories from auditions, except the 'Yeh Saali Zindagi' audition where I had to literally make out with someone I didn't know," Aditi told Anaita Shroff Adajania in her chat show Feet Up With The Stars season 2.

In the film, Aditi was paired opposite actor Arunoday Singh who had made his debut with the film. "But at that point, I didn't know him and he was a huge hulk of a guy and I was just like, 'Uh...what's going on here?'" Aditi said adding that he was very polite.

Aditi played the wife of a former convict which was portrayed by Arunoday Singh. The wild and sensuous love making scene between the two had become the talking point in the industry and it also helped Aditi garner immense popularity. In fact, she also won the Screen Award for the Best Supporting Actress in the film.

For the uninitiated, Aditi had tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra when she was 21 and later got separated. So when she was asked about dating game, she replied, "If I got into a relationship like that at 21, my dating game would be zero, right? I don't think I know how to date. After that, I joined the movies. What dating am I going to do? I don't know how to date."

Watch Aditi and Arunoday's popular intense love making scene here:

(With IANS Inputs)