"'Sufiyum Sujatayum' is a special film for me. I've been lucky to work with some incredible people across India, and this film marks my debut as the leading lady of a Malayalam film," said Aditi.

"The film is an innocent love story, where love is unburdened by prejudices and discrimination. The movie is a drama and narrated with a lot of sensitivity and honesty," she added.

Looking back at her experience of working on the movie, Aditi said: "I had a great time working on the movie, it was challenging to work with some very brilliant colleagues and crew members. I'm really looking forward to the audience's response. I hope they get immersed in the world of Sufi and Sujata like I did and I hope everyone makes their own special connection to the characters and the story."

The film narrates a story of a mute girl Sujata (Aditi) who is in love with her neighbor, a Sufi priest (Dev Mohan) but her father gets her married off to a NRI in Dubai. After 10 years, her husband (played by Jayasurya) decides to bring her back to the village. What follows, forms the crux of the musical love story.

Jayasurya said: "The Malayalam film industry is known for rolling out good stories. 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' too keeps up with the tradition and depicts a story of a beautiful girl with an incomplete love-story. I play the role of the husband to Aditi's character. An interesting and nuanced role of a husband that knows of his wife's love for another man, and tries to find ways to keep his family together. There's a lot that we're trying to convey through the film and one will have to watch the movie and be part of it to know how beautifully these sequences take place."

The trailer released on Wednesday. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, "Sufiyum Sujatayum" is shot by Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The music is composed by M. Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. The film premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 3.