After much-delay Adithya Varma, the launchpad of Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv, is finally seeing the light of the day on Friday, 22 November. After National Award winning filmmaker Bala was unceremoniously fired from the flick, Gireesaaya was brought on board as his replacement.

Adithya Varma is the Tamil remake of blockbuster Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. The movie was remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles and it turned out to be a blockbuster too.

Now, all eyes on Dhruv's film which has Banita Sandhu in the female lead. Priya Anand, Leela Samson and others are in the supporting roles.

The movie has Radhan's music, Ravi K Chandran's cinematography and Vivek Harshan's editing.

Story:

Dhruv plays the titular role in Adithya Varma, a medical student known for bad temper. He falls in love with a girl with contrastingly different character. Their love ends up in a break-up, following which he becomes a drug addict. What follows next is the best part of the flick. The movie showcases intense emotions of love and anger.

Hype:

The film has generated a lot of positive buzz. Considering that the story has been widely accepted by the Telugu and Hindi audience, people are now looking forward to see the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy. Moreover, it marks the debut of Vikram's son.

Hence, the viewers have pinned high hopes on Adithya Varma. Has it live up to the audience's expectations? Check it out in their words below: