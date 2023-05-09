After all the backlash, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas and Adipurush seems to have hit all the right notes this time. Ahead of the film's trailer launch event, the lead pair visited Hyderabad for a special screening of the trailer with the fans. Needless to say, the duo received a thunderous welcome from the people of the state. The entire state seemed to cheer and root for the lead pair as they made their way to the venue.

Kriti and Prabhas make fans go gaga

Pictures and videos of the same has taken over social media. Netizens went gaga over Kriti and Prabhas' look for the trailer launch event. Many even called them real 'Ram' and 'Sita'. There has been a strong murmur around the lead pair being more than just co-actors. Varun Dhawan had also hinted at the couple being more than just good friends.

However, both Kriti and Prabhas clarified later that there was nothing brewing between the two. Kriti had revealed that Prabhas was left rather confused when Varun made such a comment. Sanon had added that the whole incident made her feel really bad.

"When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, 'But why?' I said I don't know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, 'I don't know, Varun's mad," the thumkeshwari actress told BBC.