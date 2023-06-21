Adipurush seems to have not just a section of the audience but Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna the wrong way too. A day after sharing his scathing views on Adipurush on his Youtube channel, Mukesh Khanna now wants the entire team of Adipurush to be burnt at fifty degrees. Not just Mukesh, celebs like Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia have also condemned the treatment of Ramayana in the movie.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film has been directed by Om Raut and the dialogues have been co-written by Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir. Ever since the film's release, Manoj has been busy explaining the dialogues of the film at various interviews and events. Many have objected to some of the dialogues of the film. Post the immense backlash, makers have now changed those said dialogues.

Mukesh Khanna lashes out

Who has given [them] the right to anyone to insult our scriptures? I have even said that both of them (Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir) have not even read Ramayan. Those who don't know which blessing Ravan has received. They pasted the blessing of Hiranya Kashyap of Ravan," Khanna told ANI.

Mukesh went on to say, "While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven. Yesterday. I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius (sic)."