Manoj Muntashir might have been in a soup over the dialogues of Adipurush, but that can't take away from the fact that the lyricist has given Bollywood some of the most memorable songs.

Over the years, Manoj has written the lyrics for some of the most popular, award winning and soulful songs. Manoj has co-written the dialogues for Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Ever since the film's release, Manoj has been busy justifying some of the dialogues of the film which haven't landed well for the audience. From calling Hanuman 'not a God' to saying the film is not 'Ramayana' but just inspired by it, the lyricist is getting into hot waters with each interview he gives. Amid all the furore around the controversial dialogues of the film, let's take a look at some of the award winning lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir.

Remember the song - Teri Galliyan from Ek Villain? There is hardly anyone who hasn't crooned the song or doesn't know its lyrics. Well, the award winning song's lyrics was written by the man himself.

Another song that made the nation swoon was Mere Rashqe Qamar from Badshaho. The song became a nationwide craze and the lyrics were written by Manoj Muntashir who went on to win several awards for it.

Another song that redefined the love and romance was - Tere Sang Yaara - from Rustom. The song continued to be on the charts for several months before being replaced by another one of Manoj's creations.

Another song that tucked at our heart strings and made us all go emotional was the song from the movie Kesari – titled Teri Mitti. The song paid tribute to the martyrs and the soldiers and it is difficult to sit through the song without shedding tears.

Another romantic number from the film – Kabir Singh – Kaise Hua – was also written by Manoj Muntashir. Needless to say, the song became the country's go-to song for all things love and romance.