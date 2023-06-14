Just three days left for magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh is all set to release on June 16, 2023, in 3D and 2D. The advance booking for the film has already started in full swing.

Prabhas's ardent fans are waiting with bated breath for a cinematic retelling of the epic Ramayana titled Adipurush is one of the biggest releases of the year. The magnum opus has received a good response from the audience.

Reportedly, three national cinema chains - PVR, Cinepolis and INOX – have already sold approximately 35,000 tickets for the weekend. Overall, theatres across the country have sold around 50,000 tickets. Trade analysts are now betting big on Adipurush.

Although fans are eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas as Lord Raghav and, however, the prices of tickets will blow your mind.

The price of luxe seats is exorbitant. Approximately, Rs 2000 plus.

As per a report in Times Now, some theatre seats are selling for ₹2000 even for first-day shows. In Delhi's PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, ₹2000 tickets are already sold out as are ₹1800 tickets for PVR Select City Walk (Gold).

In Mumbai, tickets are selling at ₹2000 for all shows at Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC.

#ADIPURUSH Bookings open in most parts of India even as AP & Telangana await Ticket Price Hike clearance!! pic.twitter.com/Gk2ZcWQ3Gc — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) June 11, 2023

In Mumbai, the most expensive Adipurush ticket costs Rs 1700 per person. You can expect this price at INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli.

Kolkata and Bangalore paint a similar picture but tickets are available for much cheaper in Chennai and Hyderabad.

In Noida, tickets as high as ₹1650 are available at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. For comparison, The Flash tickets are available at ₹1150 at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. Of course, cheaper tickets at around ₹250 are also available at some, less luxe theatres.

The Moviemax AMR which is located at Secunderabad is giving away the tickets at the estimate of Rs 240 (3D Classic), Rs 335 (3D Prime), and Rs 390 (3D Recliner) although they are higher compared to the Mukta A2 Cinemas situated at Abids which is selling them for Rs 120 (Silver), Rs 200 (Gold), RS 245 For (Premium Sofa) and Rs 295 for (premium recliner).

The Mahalaxmi Complex and the Devi 70MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos are also available at affordable prices ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 260.

Haryana fans rally.. going to Theatres for adipurush tickets..??



Tickets ke rally ante movie ki mass untadi emo???#AdipurushBookings #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/QFsoO691dg — Ashhu? (@PrabhAshhu) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, T series tweeted about the ticket pricing.

"There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information Jai Shri Ram". However, it does not speak about the luxu seats pricing.

#FraudAlert ?



There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information!



Jai Shri Ram! ?? — T-Series (@TSeries) June 11, 2023

Last week it was announced Ranbir would donate 10,000 Adipurush tickets for underprivileged kids. On Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Xclusiv... Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of 'Adipurush' for underprivileged children."