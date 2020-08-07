Perfumes are perhaps the most common fashion accessory that almost everyone wears irrespective of how fashion cautious one is. Like apparels perfumes are also available in a wide range and price category starting from hundred rupees to even thousands. Widely categorized into two categories these are available in alcoholic based perfumes and oil-based perfumes. Although alcohol-based perfumes are widely used by almost everyone, non-alcoholic, oil-based perfumes have their own set of loyal customers who would not replace them for anything else. Especially in the Islamic community where the use of alcohol-based perfumes is prohibited Attars have a special place in people's life. Adil Qadri a micro-brand known for production and sale of Islamic faith specific products is one of the fastest emerging companies known for selling premium attars online.

Adil Qadri's brand of attars are known for their premium quality and their wide range of fragrances which not only include traditional fragrance like Rose, Mogra and sandalwood but they have come up with fragrances that go-along with modern life too. Adil Qadri's founder Mr. Mohamad Adil Asif Malkani says "We understand that time has changed, not everyone prefers traditional fragrance so to stay relevant in the market we have also changed the way Attars used to be. Our new range of perfume goes perfectly with modern up-market lifestyle. We have perfumes for both formal and casual occasions and that too at pretty affordable cost. This is why we have an upperhand over other attar brands."

Adil Qadri, which started selling its own brand of attars in 2018 has a wide range of oil-based perfumes which include their premium range of Adil Qadri Blue Ocean attar, Adil Qadri amazing signature attar and Adil Qadri Safwan attar. The micro-brand has a huge line of loyal customers.

Besides attars, the e-com retailer is also one of the leading sellers of Islamic caps, Islamic religious symbols for house and vehicles, and other Islamic faith specific products. Founder Mr. Adil Malkani is planning to launch 2 brand-specific stores in two of the major metros in 2020 itself. Besides this, he also has the plan to launch Adil Qadri Apparels and Adil Qadri dry fruits which will be sold through their e-com platform.