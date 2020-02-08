Of late, Adhyayan Suman and his girlfriend Maera Mishra of Splitsvilla 11 fame have been making news for their cozy and romantic pictures on social media.

And with Valentine's Day soon approaching, Maera Mishra treated her fans with a jaw-dropping topless picture of hers on Rose Day, February 7.

Posing like a rose, Maera shared the sexy picture where she is seen flaunting her curves wearing nothing but a pair of denims.

She captioned the pic as, "Happy Rose Day #roseday #love #constant." No sooner did she post the topless picture, fans went berserk with many comparing her with a rose.

Adhyayan and Maera make it official

Although Adhyayan and Maera have been sharing pictures of them together since long, it was only a few weeks ago that they made their relationship official. On their first anniversary, Maera shared a heart-warming post for Adhyayan on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary Sweetheart ❤️ One year down today, even though 2019 wasn't that great but it will always be special cz i spent it with the love of my life. We saw ups and downs together, mostly ups but those downs made me realize what an amazing partner you are.

"Who said fairytales are just in books and movies? I wished for it and I got it. Everything is a fairytale when you are around, my love."

"Cheers to our one year of togetherness and unconditional love. And cheers to all the breaths we are going to take together. - yours forever," she wrote while sharing a cosy picture of them.

Adhyayan's explosive statement on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayan, the ex-boyfriend of Kangana Ranaut was in news two years back for claiming that the actress had resorted to black magic to nullify his career.

In a long interview, Adhyayan had spoken up about his tumultuous relationship with Kangana Ranaut and how she had tried to destroy his career, put him down in front of many people in the industry, over and over again.

Talking about how he moved on, Adhyayan had said: "My father always told me to forgive and move on. Today, I am happy she's done well for herself, but if you'd asked me earlier if I was happy for her success, I would have said no, as I was going through too much then.

It's only human. I was down in the dumps. Today, I am a new person. I am grateful to God and my parents because of whom I've met a friend who is the nicest person that I have ever met. This is the most beautiful phase of my life."

