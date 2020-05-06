Singer Adele has stunned everyone with her latest picture showing a slim figure after she posted the photo on social media to mark her 32nd birthday. Reportedly, this is Adele's first photo shared by her on Instagram since December 2019.

In an Instagram photo, the singer can be seen smiling sporting black mini dress with puffed sleeves with flower arrangements being put up for her celebration.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x" the singer captioned the photo.

Adele's transformation and weight loss has been appreciated by her fans and they can't get enough of the picture.

No wonder the image has gone viral with thousands of comments and likes and not only on Instagram where the Adele posted the picture but on Twitter too, the netizens are talking about it.

the thing that has me shook the most about adele’s new image isn’t even the weight idc about that it’s the hair and outfits, she went from ‘take me to church’ to ‘take me for drinks’ and i’m HERE for it pic.twitter.com/HbLQ306RA2 — joe (@jxeker) May 6, 2020

One Twitter user commented "the thing that has me shook the most about adele's new image isn't even the weight idc about that it's the hair and outfits, she went from 'take me to church' to 'take me for drinks' and i'm HERE for it"

Last year, Adele and her partner Simon Konecki got separated after being together for almost seven years. The couple shares a son named Angelo.

Adele's landmark project was "Skyfall" in 2012 which she co-wrote and recorded for the same-name James Bond film. The album has received both an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Recording, as well as the British Single of the Year Award.