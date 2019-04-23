They could have had it all but sadly they have called it quits. British singer Adele and her husband Simon Konecki called off their relationship over the weekend. Sharing a statement from her rep, Adele wrote how they have separated but will continue to show support towards raising their son.

As per the statement shared by Adele's rep, it reads, "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." On the same, a source has quoted to E! News that they grew apart. "They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart. She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart," said the source.

However, despite the differences, the couple will continue to keep close ties for their son. The source did state to E! News that they want to keep their separation amicable since they have their son, Angelo, together. Reports further state that theirs won't be an ugly breakup. The source believes, "it's highly unlikely this is going to get ugly."

Ever since they first got together in 2011, Adele and Simon kept their relationship super private. "Their marriage was clearly working for a very long time," the insider added. "Whenever she was out at big openings and special events, he was usually with her, and they looked really just happy together and in love. They were into the marriage pretty much until they decided this just isn't working anymore."

Interestingly, the news of Adele and Simon calling it quits comes after the 30-year-old singer was spotted in New York City without a wedding ring. Speculations arose as she was spotted less with Simon and more with her friends from Hollywood and music fraternity. She was previously spotted with Jennifer Lawrence, hopping across gay bars in the Big Apple.

Considering how they have been very private about their relationship from the start, perhaps their divorce proceedings will also be a quiet affair.