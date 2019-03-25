When two best friends come together and decide to spend their time in a bar, things are sure to get spicy and funny. When it comes to friends, Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, they both definitely know how to party. The celebs were recently spotted at Pieces gay bar at Manhattan, and they both appeared to be having the time of their life.

As per The Sun, Adele got up on stage to speak to drag queen Brita Filter. She introduced herself to the crowd saying, "Hi my name's Adele," before screaming, "She's f***ing engaged!" in reference to Lawrence's recent engagement to Cooke Maroney.

Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y — Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019

Even Adele took the opportunity to share her current situation, "I'm actually at the moment a stay-at-home mom," she told the crowd. When asked if she's "ready to mingle and have a great time with the gays tonight", Adele replied: "F***ing obviously."

But after Adele lost the game on stage Jen joked: "How could you f***ing lose?!"

Lawrence's engagement was confirmed in February 2019. Lawrence's rep confirmed it to Page Six that the Oscar winner had gotten engaged to art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. A source told the publication, "It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner."

I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

Previously, sources claimed the Red Sparrow actress was "happy" in her romance with the New York art gallery director. "They (were) super cuddly throughout dinner - very affectionate and comfortable with each other," the source said. The source further added, "She's really happy. She has nothing to hide. This seems like the real deal."

Cooke works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney. He is known on the art scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery.