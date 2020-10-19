The long-running NBC sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live announced on Sunday that Adele, the 15 times Grammy winner will make her return to their stage, but not as a musical guest but as a host. In a long Instagram post, the singer shared her excitement of making her comeback.

The 'Hiding My Heart' singer poured her heart out when she shared her excitement over her upcoming hosting duties.

"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" she exclaimed in an Instagram post showing the air date along with her name and H.E.R.'s pinned to a corkboard. "I've always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"

Adele added that her turn as host comes nearly 12 years to the day of her first SNL appearance, which helped launch her career in the United States. "It feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!" she shared. "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuses myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all."

H.E.R., who released her latest song "Do to Me" in July, also shared the news of her upcoming appearance in an Instagram Story by resharing SNL's post.