Ethical issues in artificial intelligence (AI) and spread of fake news are global concerns and India is committed to addressing these challenges through robust debate and responsible innovation, while fixing accountability on social media platforms, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Parliament, the minister highlighted the critical challenges posed by the emerging AI landscape, social media accountability, and the need for robust legal frameworks.

The minister underlined the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the responsibility to combat fake news and ensure accurate narratives in the digital age.

"It is a major challenge that societies across the world are facing — the accountability of social media, particularly in the context of fake news and the creation of fake narratives," Vaishnaw remarked.

"These are the issues where freedom of speech comes on one hand and accountability and having a proper real news network getting created, on the other. These are things which need to be debated and if the house agrees and if there is a consensus in the entire society we can come up with the new law," the IT Minister noted.

The Union Minister also addressed concerns about privacy and AI governance, sharing details of proactive measures taken by the government to develop indigenous tools and technologies.

Under the 'India AI Mission', one of the key pillars is application development, focusing on innovations that align with the country's unique requirements.

"To address the emerging landscape of AI, we have initiated eight projects aimed at creating tools and technologies within the country," he informed.

Highlighting India's global leadership in AI, the minister said that the country is one of the leading ones in shaping global thought on AI governance.

"India's voice continues to hold significant weight in discussions with international bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and United Nations," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)