Adani Enterprises on Thursday received the go-ahead to start construction of a controversial coal mine in outback Australia after a state government approved a final permit on ground water management.

Queensland's Department of Environment and Science (DES) said in a statement it had approved Adani's Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan.

Adani has said that it is ready to start construction "within days" of receiving the permit for its Carmichael mine that would produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year and cost up to $1.5 billion.