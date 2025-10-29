Adani Total Gas quarterly profits decline amid rising gas imports, low govt supply

India's Adani Total Gas saw a decrease in second-quarter profits due to higher costs resulting from expensive gas imports following the government's reduction in cheaper supply. The city gas distributor, a collaboration between Adani Group and TotalEnergies, revealed that its consolidated net profit dropped by 12% to 1.63 billion rupees ($18.5 million) for the three months ending in September.

In response to the Indian government cutting the allocation of low-cost natural gas to distributors back in April, companies like Adani Total Gas were forced to turn to more expensive gas imports, causing a notable impact on their financial performance during the second quarter. The company witnessed a 29% increase in natural gas costs, contributing to a 26% surge in total expenses, which amounted to 13.69 billion rupees.

Moreover, India's natural gas production experienced a decline for the third consecutive month, dropping by 3.8% year-on-year in September. To address the ongoing challenges related to allocation, Chief Executive Suresh P Manglani mentioned that Adani Total Gas is closely monitoring the situation. Despite these setbacks, the company managed to achieve a 19.6% increase in revenue from operations, reaching 15.76 billion rupees.

This growth was primarily supported by an 18% rise in sales volumes of compressed natural gas, representing over half of the total sales volumes. It's worth noting that shares of Adani Total Gas closed 0.3% higher prior to the release of its financial results.

