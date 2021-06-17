Adani Total Gas went up by 921 per cent while Adani Enterprises went up by 890 per cent in the last year compared to a 60.7 per cent return for the NSE Nifty index, as per Trendline data.

Adani Group stocks have been scorchers in the stock market in the last year before they started unravelling in the last three days and have been going down ever since.

Adani Group investors have seen wealth erosion of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the last three trading sessions. Adani Enterprises was down 5.82 per cent at Rs 1449.30.

Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained 213.40 per cent in the last six months. It has a market cap of Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

Adani Total Gas is up 917.9 per cent in the last year and has a market cap of Rs 1.53 lakh crore. It was down on Wednesday by 5.02 per cent at Rs 1,394.

Adani Total Gas has gained 86.09 per cent in the last three months, as per Trendlyne data.

While Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports have been the flagship companies, it is Adani Green Energy which is the star in the portfolio of the group with the highest market capitalisation.

Adani Green's market cap is at Rs 1.83 lakh crore, even though it is a relatively new company. Adani Green has given a one year return of 238.4 per cent. Along with other stocks, Adani Green was down by 3.38 per cent at Rs 1,171.25 on Wednesday.

Adani Ports has given a one year return of 108 per cent compared to 61.1 per cent for the Nifty. Its market cap is at Rs 1.44 lakh crore. It was down 7.22 per cent at Rs 706.85 on Wednesday.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has lost 19.14 per cent in the last week.Adani Transmission was up by more than 550 per cent in the last year and has a market cap of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

Adani Transmission Ltd has gained 20.17 per cent in the last month. On Wednesday, the stock was down 5 per cent at Rs 1,374.

Adani Power Ltd has lost 16.14 per cent in the last week, as per Trendlyne data, but it gained 164.83 per cent in the last six months. In the last year, it gained 239.3 per cent but was down on Wednesday by 4.97 per cent at Rs 127.25. It has a market cap of Rs 49,079 crore.