Gautam Adani has seen success and how, with numbers that have been exponential and growth that has been meteoric. Once a small town boy who started as an ordinary diamond merchant today has an empire branching out into India's most lucrative sectors; cement, housing, airports, chemicals, steel, infrastructure, mining, ports. Little wonder, his journey has invoked both curiosity and controversies.

The billionaire industrialist shuttles the volley of tough questions thrown his way in Rajat Sharma's show Adalat, with the ease of a seasoned writer handling a twisted plot.

How did he get this rich?

Asia's richest and the world's third richest man; Gautam Adani's introduction pans out like a typical rags-to-riches story. Perhaps he can share the formula for getting rich?

"There's no mathematics, chemistry or physics formula that applies here. In business and practical life, only one formula comes handy and that is hard work and hard work alone. My family's support, team support and God's grace have all worked in my favour always."

"I don't get into numbers"

How did they get rich is a tough question for anyone who has experienced exponential growth in their wealth. But many a political statement have alleged that numbers don't add up in his case. In August, Adani became the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $137.4 billion. It is said that every day he earns Rs 1600 crores.

"I do not get into numbers and figures. I look at how the country can benefit and progress."

He did not complete his studies

"I couldn't complete my graduation and set off for Mumbai. After which, I came back to Ahmedabad. Started my business journey. I was good in maths, had taken up engineering. Studies are important. It makes a man knowledgeable. But I took a different path, set off to do business. I couldn't take the path of academics. There are times I think had I had the knowledge along with hard work and experience, I would have been much ahead."

From one scooter to a fleet of aircrafts

"All I can say is that I am still connected to the ground realities. I understand the mind-set of a common man on scooter, because I have been through that journey."

On Mukesh Ambani

There is a joke on social media that had Mukesh Ambani not invested in his house and had he invested in Adani's shares, he would have been the richest man in the world today.

He laughs, "There is a lot of creativity going on in social media and it's a platform for entertainment. I don't pay much attention."

But there's no denying that there was a time when the phrase Tata-Birla would imply all things super-rich, only now it's Ambani Adani. What does he have to say to that?

Dodged death twice

Gautam Adani had dodged death twice. Once when he was allegedly kidnapped by underworld don Fazl-Ur-Rehman. Second, when he was caught in the middle of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Hotel, which left hundreds dead.

"My philosophy in life is that there is no point in stressing or fretting over what's not in your hands. The day I got kidnapped and the second day I was let off, that night itself I slept well." He adds, "I saw the first round of firing with my own eyes when terrorists attacked the Taj Hotel. I was there for dinner with my friend from Dubai. Five minutes before the attacks, we had paid the bill and were ready to set off. Had I been in the lobby after paying the bill... The nightmare that was real The entire night I was stuck there. The workers took me to a chamber from a secret route. The commandos came later and rescued us."

On Rahul Gandhi

"He is a respected leader of Congress party. If I say something about him, it wouldn't be in good taste. Even he wants betterment of the country. His political statements come once in a while, and I take them nothing above that."

Has Modi government handed over the entire India to him?

Political narratives, no matter which side they come from, are biased. But in his case, there have been serious allegations of Modi government handing over India to the Adani Group. From power, transmission, green energy, mines, airports to gas.

He says, "We did not take a single project without bidding and merits. Nobody can last in this business without merits. Adani Group has a philosophy that we'll not touch a single project without bidding."

Too shy to say anything

Gautam Adani had an arranged marriage as was the norm in most traditional Indian households. But not many know that when he met his wife-to-be for the first time, he didn't say anything. "I am very shy. I was uneducated and she was a doctor. There was a mismatch from the beginning itself."

How does he relax?

When questioned about what he does for leisure and how he makes time for family, Adani seems to have a formula for this one at least.

"Three days in a week, I stay out of Ahmedabad. The four days that I am home, I go to office late around 10.30-11am. Because I get back late from work around 11pm-12pm. I wake up at six thirty in the morning, after my exercise, I spend two-and a-half-hours, with my wife, children, granddaughter. I have a rule that during lunch time every member joins on the dining table whosoever is available."

His role model?

"Dhirubai Ambani. I look at him as a role model. Reliance Industries and what he did with it, the way he invested at the time when economy had not even opened. The direction he showed to the nation, from first generation point of view he is my role model. I am a first generation entrepreneur."

Competition with Ambani

"He is my good friend. I respect him a lot. The way he has taken Reliance Industries forward is commendable." But before anyone quotes numbers, he reiterates, "I don't get into numbers game."