Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) handled 450 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in FY 2024-25, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year growth, it was announced on Wednesday.

Mundra, APSEZ's flagship port, achieved a historic feat by surpassing the 200 MMT cargo mark in a single fiscal, a first for any Indian port.

The country's largest port operator handled 420 MMT of cargo in the financial year 2023-24, surpassing the government's 410 MMT volume. This milestone was accompanied by a record 24 per cent revenue surge, a 50 per cent jump in net profits, and a 24 per cent increase in cargo movement.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ, is steering the company toward global dominance, aiming to become the world's largest port operator by 2030, achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, and attain net-zero emissions by 2040.

"Aspiration is a promise we make to ourselves. Under our Chairman Gautam Adani's leadership, we will continue to aim for the stars - and achieve them," said Karan Adani.

APSEZ's vision aligns with India's broader economic goals. The government targets $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030 while aiming to cut logistics costs from 14 per cent to 8 per cent of GDP.

Karan Adani emphasised APSEZ's commitment to these national objectives, vowing to expand global trade connectivity and strengthen infrastructure.

Despite challenges such as global trade disruptions in the Red Sea, the Panama Canal crisis, geopolitical conflicts, and extreme weather events, APSEZ remains resilient.

Its growth strategy focuses on infrastructure enhancement, cutting-edge technology adoption, operational excellence, and handling a diverse range of cargo efficiently.

Currently managing 27 per cent of India's cargo volumes, APSEZ has developed or acquired 14 ports and terminals since 1998.

The company also operates international ports in Haifa (Israel), Abbot Point (Australia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), reinforcing its growing global footprint.

Adani Ports is India's largest port operator and aims to grow at twice the rate of the country's cargo volume.

