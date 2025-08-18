The Adani Group on Monday dismissed reports in a section of the media that it has been allotted land by the Assam government for a cement plant in the state, terming them baseless, false, and misleading.

"It has come to our notice that certain news reports, social media posts and clips from court hearings are being circulated, claiming that the Assam government has allotted 3,000 bighas in Dima Hasao to the Adani Group for a cement plant," the Adani Group spokesperson said.

"We categorically state that these reports and references are baseless, false and misleading. Linking the Adani name to Mahabal Cement is mischievous. Mahabal Cement is not related to, owned by or connected with the Adani Group in any manner whatsoever," the spokesperson clarified.

The spokesperson further said: "We strongly urge members of the media, digital platforms and the public to verify facts before making or sharing such claims. The circulation of unverified and misleading content not only misinforms the public but also creates unnecessary confusion."

(With inputs from IANS)