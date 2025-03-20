Adani Group pays tribute to soldiers with short film 'Hifaazat Ki Hifaazat Mein'

The Adani Group's defence company, Adani Defence and Aerospace, on Thursday, released the short film "Hifaazat Ki Hifaazat Mein" as a tribute to the country's soldiers.

The film begins with a mother and child, symbolising the need for one's own hands and eyes for protection, highlights how a mother protects her child, just as soldiers protect the nation, and goes on to emphasise India's progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

It conveys that this advancement is meant to ensure peace and security. It then explains how this philosophy has led to the strengthening of India's defence sector, blending new learnings with experience.

The film describes this protection as essential for peace, just like the embrace of a mother. The message of self-reliance is also a key theme in the film, stating that what India builds is truly its own.

Sharing the film on social media platform X, Adani Defence and Aerospace wrote that innovation is driven by curiosity, experience, and courage.

The company emphasised its commitment to equipping soldiers with advanced technology, as protecting those who safeguard the nation is its promise.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), also shared the film on X, stating that there is no greater duty than protecting those who protect the nation.

He added that "Hifaazat Ki Hifaazat Mein" is a tribute to India's defenders and reflects the collective commitment to a strong and secure nation.

Earlier, during a visit to the Adani Defence and Aerospace plant in Kanpur, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had stated that his company aims to push new boundaries to contribute to a stronger and self-reliant India.

Adani Defence and Aerospace is among the leading companies in the country's defence and aerospace manufacturing sector. The company is dedicated to making India a global hub for defence production.

