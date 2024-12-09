Adani Group to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan towards key infra projects

The Adani Group on Monday announced investments of Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan over the next five years to fund several key infrastructure projects.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ), said that four new cement plants will be set up in the state.

"The Adani Group will invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in different sectors in Rajasthan. As much as 50 per cent of this investment will be made in the next five years. In this, we will develop a green energy ecosystem. Apart from this, world-class development work will also be done at Jaipur airport," Karan Adani said during the 'Rising Rajasthan Investor Summit 2024' here.

"We plan to build here the world's biggest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100 GW of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of hydrogen and 1.8 GW of pumped hydro storage. These investments will turn Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs," he added.

The Adani Group will also play a role in the development of Jaipur's airport, a move expected to boost connectivity and further enhance the state's appeal as an investment destination.

"In addition, there are other investments planned, such as developing a world-class facility at Jaipur airport, multi-modal logistics park and ICDs that will support your transformative plans for Rajasthan," said Karan Adani.

In his address at the summit, Karan Adani expressed the group's long-term commitment to Rajasthan, adding that the state was poised for rapid growth due to its rich heritage, natural resources, and increasing investor confidence. He emphasised the transformative potential of these investments, which are part of the broader national economic vision.

India, currently the world's fifth-largest economy, has seen impressive growth over the past decade, with GDP doubling and exports increasing significantly. Anticipating the growing need for quality urban infrastructure in years to come, India is expected to invest over Rs 143 lakh crore in infrastructure by 2030. Rapid infrastructure development driven by nodal authorities is fuelling the growth of satellite townships across the country, according to the latest Colliers report.

(With inputs from IANS)