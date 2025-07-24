Adani Energy Solutions clocks robust 71 pc PAT growth in Q1, EBITDA crosses Rs 2,000 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported solid performance for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26), clocking a profit after tax (PAT) growth of 71 per cent (year-on-year), as EBITDA crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark, up 14 per cent.

Net profit saw a sharp uptick to Rs 539 crore in the quarter, resulting from a double-digit EBITDA growth, and aided by lower depreciation and lower net tax outgo YoY, the Adani Group company said in a statement.

The cash profit of Rs 1,043 crore in Q1 grew by 15 per cent YoY, as EBITDA increased to a record high of Rs 2,017 crore during the quarter -- driven by resilient performance in the transmission and distribution segment and significant contribution from the smart metering business segment.

The company registered a robust growth of 28 per cent (year-on-year) in the total income of Rs 7,026 crore in Q1 FY26, backed by stable operating performance, SCA (Service Concession Arrangement) income due to higher capex and rising contribution from smart metering business, said the company.

"We are pleased to report another robust quarter. The effective on-ground execution and focused O&M enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth continues to be our key performance yardstick as we stay focused on unlocking the huge locked-in growth potential in our core business segments," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

During the quarter, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry-leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meter installations.

"We expect to not only maintain the same momentum but further enhance our pursuit of timely completion of our under-construction project pipeline. In terms of business outlook, as the sector offers immense opportunities backed by regulatory support and strong underlying factors like power demand and changing energy mix, AESL remains excited to tap the fresh opportunities falling within the risk-reward matrix and capital allocation policy of the company," Patel noted.

During the quarter, the company fully commissioned three transmission projects– Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station-1 (KPS-1), and Sangod transmission.

The company also secured a new transmission project -- WRNES Talegaon line. With the Talegaon project, the under-construction order book stands at Rs 59,304 crore.

The capex in Q1 FY26 has increased by 1.7 times to Rs 2,224 crore, as against Rs 1,313 crore in Q1 FY25.

"We anticipate a significant increase in AESL's capex roll-out and new bid activity from Q2, as the monsoon subsides," said Patel.

The company has installed a fresh 24 lakh smart meters during the quarter, taking the total to 55.4 lakh smart meters by achieving a daily run rate of 25,000-27,000-meter installations

The company aims to install 70 lakh new meters this year, thereby achieving a minimum of 1 crore meters cumulatively by the end of FY26.

(With inputs from IANS)