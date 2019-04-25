Popular actress Adah Sharma has stunned her fans with her Kathak performance on Gully Boy rap song Doori. Her dance video has been received well by her followers on Instagram.

Adah Sharma developed her love for dance at the age of three and completed her graduation in Kathak from Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy in Mumbai. She also learned salsa for four months in the US. She has also learned jazz and ballet and is very good at belly dancing as well.

The actress is quite active in social media and shares the video of her dance performance, which has been liked by her followers on Twitter and Instagram. Adah Sharma posted her new dance video on Instagram and is seen performing to rap song Doori from Ranveer Singh's hit film Gully Boy.

Besides video, Adah Sharma also wrote, "KATHAK on RAP...why not ? Tag someone who enjoys dance! I love this song and since i heard it i've wanted to dance on it. I louuuve the lyrics written by DIVINE and Javed Akhtar Saab and rapped so wowly by Ranveeer Singh. This ones a little special because its choreographed by meee .shot by our awesome man @krishnapearla @snehal_uk muahh."

Kathak dance on a rap song is a rare combination and not many would imagine about. Adah Sharma has done it. Interestingly, she has choreographed the steps. Many fans replied to her and lauded her creativity and dance moves. Here are some of the replies.

Nisha Sharma 007: How perfectly u done kathak in rap..... headsoff...if this is choreograph by you❤️

Rashie262: It's mesmerizing how you come up with something out of the box every time..

Shubham_kaspro: Mam u r most talented actress ever seen in my life... Modelling,acting,dancing , shooting , in all the activities , u r superb Mam u r the real face of Bollywood I am a big fan of Mam bole toh bohot hard U r the inspiration for the womens... U r the cutest girl ever seenMam I love you

Jayarhems: Are you still practising kathak .. those moves are so professional man

Suresht0106: Classical with rap...Oh my god the summer gift u gave to all...

Sonuvashist43: When Adah is here anything is possible

Ms.expression_queen: Literally watched 3 times straight I love the way you gave your expressions mam...I love you so much..I wanna be like you

However, Adah Sharma made her acting debut with Hindi movie 1920 in 2008 and she has appeared in 11 movies in the next 10 years. She has big ticket films like Commando 3, Bypass Road and Kalki in her kitty. She also acted in Punjabi songs with singers like Gippy Grewal and Akhil.