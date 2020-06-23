The Centre has decided to reduce staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital by 50 per cent. " It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India will reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion. The decision is to be implemented in a week.

The Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan was summoned on Tuesday, June 23, to the Ministry of External Affairs and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of officials of his High Commission. They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations. The activities of the two officials caught red-handed and expelled on 31 May 2020 was one example in that regard.

Abduction of 2 Indian officials at gunpoint

While their officials indulged in actions that are not in conformity with their privileged status in the High Commission, Pakistan has in parallel engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions. The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction. These officials who have returned to India on 22 June 2020 have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies.

Pakistan's capital Islamabad booked the two Indian High Commission officials in an alleged hit-and-run case and detained them for hours before releasing them.

The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism.

