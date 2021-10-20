Tamil audience are yet to overcome from the death of actress Uma Maheshwari. She passed away after a prolonged illness on 17 October. She was 40 and survived by her husband Murugan.

What's in the Video

Even as fans are trying to leave the bitter story behind them, here comes a video that has left them teary-eyed. It is a clip recorded days before her death where she talks about transwoman Jeeva of Vijay Sethupathi's Dharam Durai fame.

Uma Maheshwari said that she had seen the short film and was happy to see her in it. The actress urged her to take more such roles and taste great success in life.

Jeeva worked as a makeup artist to Uma for a brief period

Her wonderful gesture has won the hearts of the fans and respect for her has increased manifold and fans have broken into tears on looking at her last video.

Uma Maheshwari died on Sunday reportedly due to jaundice. She had become a household name after working in Metti Oli serial which was aired between 2002 and 2005. The actress had also worked in films like Vetri Kodi Kattu, Unnai Ninaithu, and Alli Arjuna.

Also, she was seen in the lead role in a Malayalam film titled Ee Bhargavi Nilayam.