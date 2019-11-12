Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has quit Twitter after being constantly abused on social media. The extreme negativity in the platforms was the main reason why the Congress Spokesperson decided to bid goodbye to the platform.

Speaking with The News Minute, Khushbu Sundar said, "I had to [quit] to prevail my sanity and keep it intact. I am not somebody who quits because of the trolls. For me, as a person, it was important that I remain who I am."

Constant Target of Right-Wing Ideologues

Khushbu Sundar was majorly targeted for her political views by the right-wing ideologues. She often faced the wrath of the people for her comments on the BJP and the AIADMK.

The actress-turned-politician has always shown courage to give it back those who troll her over her political stand. In fact, a few months ago, she changed her name to 'khushbusundar..and it's NAKHAT KHAN for the BJP..' on her Twitter in her fight against the ruling party.

Regulatory Measures

Now, she has called for regulatory measures for the social media users as the freedom of expression should not become the right for people to abuse the celebrities and politicians.

"Regulation definitely needs to be brought in. You say that there is democracy. If you use your democratic powers to abuse me, I should be given the same powers to do the same to you. Just because I am a celebrity or a politician, does not mean I should not be able to enjoy the perks of being in a democratic country," the website quotes Khushbu Sundar as saying.

However, she continues to be on Instagram as she feels negativity is not much, like Twitter and Facebook, in this platform.