Actress Minoo Mumtaz breathed her last on October 23 in Toronto, Canada. The actress was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago and her health went downhill soon. Mehmood's sister Minoo was 79 years old. Minu was also Lucky Ali's aunt. She is survived by her husband Sayyed Ali Akbar and four children.

Real name and films

Minoo Mumtaz's original name was Malikunnisa Ali. She was rechristened by Meena Kumari, who happened to be Mehmood's sister-in-law. Minoo made her debut in Sakhi Hateem, and then starred opposite Balraj Sahni in Black Cat. Films like C.I.D, Howrah Bridge, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Ghar Basake Dekho, Dharmaputra, Insan Jaag Utha, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Taj Mahal, Alibaba and Alladin are a testimony to her versatility.

A vivacious woman

Naushad confirmed the news and said, "Since she was old, 80 plus, there wasn't much to be done. She was one of the loveliest people I had ever met". Anwar Ali wrote, "Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz, passed away (in Canada) a few minutes ago... Deep gratitude to the film fraternity, press, media, fans, friends, for decades of love and adulation showered upon her".

Anwar Ali's wife, Mona Mathur Ali told indianexpress.com that Minoo was one of the most vibrant woman. She added that her health scare was diagnosed recently and prior to that she was doing fine. "Minoo Apa was one of the most vibrant women I've met in my life, and we condole her passing. She was doing well, but recently she suffered a health crisis. Minoo Apa died this morning in Canada and her burial will happen in Brampton Funeral Home, Brampton," said the report.