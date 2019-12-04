Jayashree Rao has now made a shocking allegations on her estranged husband Isvar Raghunathan having an affair with another actress Mahalakshmi.

In an interview, Jayashree Rao has made a lot of allegations against her husband. The actress has said that she married Isvar Raghunathan despite knowing that he was an alcoholic. She throws light on him pledging her gold ornaments to buy a flat, which was registered in his mother's name, a few years ago.

Isvar Pledges her Gold to Buy a Flat

Although she had asked him why he was registering the house in his mother's name, Isvar Raghunathan had convinced her that registering in his others' name would not attract the attention of the Income Tax department.

Jayashree Rao makes shocking of him assaulting him frequently in an inebriated state. She claims that he was physically torturing her repeatedly and his parents too did not come to her rescue.

She also adds about Isvar Raghunathan abusing their child.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Explaining the reason why he was abusing her, Jayashree Rao says that he has an affair with his co-star Mahalakshmi. They are working together in Devathayai Kanden.

According to Jayashree Rao, she had spoken to Mahalakshmi to leave her husband considering she has a family and a son, but the latter told the former that they were just "good friends."

Yet her estranged husband continued to have video calls with Mahalakshmi at odd hours. Since July 2019, he has been seeking divorce from Jayashree Rao, while the former has allegedly applied for divorce in August 2019.

Jayashree Rao and Isvar Raghunathan married in 2016 after being in a relationship for many years. They have a four-year old daughter.

Whereas Mahalakshmi is a familiar name among the TV audience as she acted in numerous of daily soaps that include Vani Rani, Devathaiyai Kanden and Ponnukku Thanga Manasu among many others.

Meanwhile, Isvar Raghunathan was arrested by the Adyar cops over domestic violence following complaint from Jayashree Rao.