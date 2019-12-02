Tamil actor Iswar Raghunathan has been arrested on Sunday, 1 December, for allegedly assaulting his wife Jayashree Rao. The couple lives in Tiruvanmiyur area in Chennai.

According to the Tamil media, Isvar Raghunathan and Jayashree used to have lot of fights after he had sought a loan of Rs 30 lakh by pledging her documents. The issues between the couple intensified as he failed to clear the loan.

It is reported that Isvar Raghunathan with the support of his mother assaulted his wife. The physical attack resulted in her hospitalisation in Adyar in Chennai. After she returned from the hospital, she filed a complaint with the Adyar all-women's police and he was arrested under the Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment on Sunday.

The cops are now investigating the case and interrogating his mother.

The couple had tied the knot in 2016.

Iswar Raghunathan started his career with a serial named Office. Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, Raja Rani, Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai, Devathaiyai Kanden, Kalyana Parisu and Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar are the soaps in which he acted.

Whereas Jayashree Rao started her career with Tamil television serial Ilavarasi. She actress in the TV soaps like Paava Mannipu, Devathai, Vamsam and reality show like Super Mom.