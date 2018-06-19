American actress Heather Locklear was hospitalised on Monday after her mother made a distress call to the police claiming her daughter was threatening to kill herself. Locklear was taken for a psychiatric evaluation after the family raised concerned about her behaviour and health.

A source close to Heather told tabloid news website TMZ that the 56-year-old actress was disturbed which resulted in her parents visiting her. Heather then got violent, choking her mother and hitting her father. Law enforcement sources also claimed that the actress' family had contacted them the afternoon before, stating they were concerned about her health.

The 'Melrose Place' actress' hospitalisation comes three months after she was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute. Her bail was set at $ 20,000 after which she was soon released.