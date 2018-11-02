Actress Gayathri Raghuram seems to have a good news in story for her fans. The actress is apparently pregnant with her first child and she has given a hint about it on her social media account.

Gayathri has given a glimpse to her baby bump by posting a picture and her caption gives a clear indication of it. She has used mother-child and a wink emojis for the said photo. Moments before she revealed the snap, in another tweet, the choreographer wrote, "It's time to move forward. [sic]"

Her followers wasted no time in asking questions related to her pregnancy. Many took Gayathri's post as an announcement and showered her with best wishes.

Nonetheless, Gayathri refused to respond to any queries pertaining to her pregnancy.

The 35-year old started her journey in film industry as an actress with Tamil film Charlie Chaplin. Thereafter, she acted in numerous of movies in other languages. She also worked as a choreographer and turned host in reality shows.

In 2015, she joined the BJP and was appointed the secretary of arts in Tamil Nadu.

The actress came to limelight again after entering the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Her stint in the show was met with negative reviews and she was subject to massive trolling.