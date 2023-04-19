Casting director Aarti Mittal has been arrested by Unit 11 of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. The actress has been accused of running a sex racket and luring models into prostitution by offering them heavy money. Members of the crime branch unit disguised themselves as customers and allegedly caught Aarti red-handed.

What went down

Aarti had promised a sum of Rs 15,000 to two models, who had agreed to entertain the customers for the money. The Crime branch unit rescued the two models and took Aarti into custody. The models were sent to rehabilitation centre. As per a Zoom report, Aarti used to meet her victims during various casting auditions in and around Mumbai.

Police Inspector Manoj Sutar first received the information about the sex racket. He contacted Aarti as a customer and asked her to supply two girls for a friend's birthday party. The casting director demanded a sum of Rs 60,000 and even sent the models' photos to Manoj's phone. Aarti was caught offering contraceptives to the disguised police officers before sending the models in.

Aarti has reportedly worked in serials like - Appnapan - Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan and also claimed to have worked with Bollywood actor R Madhavan on a movie.