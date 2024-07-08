Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is unapologetic and unabashed and never fails to grab headlines. Karan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Kill. The gruesome film is doing well at the box office.

Karan, who has always been vocal about the changing trends in Bollywood, recently took a sly dig at celebs who charge crores of money and their film underperforms. this has been a constant issue, which has led to a crisis in Bollywood.

Karan on the underperformance of actors with his high fees

During a conversation with journalist Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Karan Johar shared, "Firstly, the audiences' tastes have become very definitive. They want a certain kind of cinema. And if you (as a maker) want to do a certain number, then your film has to perform at A, B, and C centres. Multiplexes alone will not suffice."

Karan on actors asking for Rs 35 crore but their films are opening at very low numbers at the box office

Karan said, "Simultaneously, the cost of filmmaking has increased. There has been inflation. There are about 10 viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth. So, you pay them; then you pay for the film, and then the marketing expenditure comes. And then your film doesn't do the numbers. Those movie stars asking for Rs 35 crore are opening to Rs 3.5 crore. How's that math working? How do you manage all these? Yet, you have to keep making movies and creating content because you also have to feed your organization. So there's a lot of drama, and the syntax of our cinema has not found its feet."

Karan added, "In the case of Hindi cinema, there has been a certain kind of syntax in each decade. Right now, we are like, 'If Jawan and Pathaan worked, should we do only action?' Then everybody's running that way. Then suddenly a love story would work. I feel like we are running around like headless chickens. Conviction has taken a complete beating, and it's all about herd mentality. We haven't realized that there is a certain audience now that wants rooted Indian cinema and, without the pressure of what the critics have to say, pure joy."