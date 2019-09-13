Sonalika Pradhan, wife of popular Bollywood actor Vishwajeet Pradhan, is all set to promote women empowerment through her fashion events.

"I have always given my best to bring people from different communities and background together and create something valuable, promoting togetherness and humanity. We are set with our upcoming show at Mumbai and my motive will be to promote women empowerment. We are looking forward for Ozvaganza (fashion show/awards with performances) Mumbai event," Sonalika said in her statement.

Pradhan is India's well-known fashion designer and her work is being appreciated at international level. She has been in news for promoting Indian culture around the world. Recently she was flooded with compliments from people during a Red Carpet event by Norma San Diego- Santos from Philippines.

Talking further highlighting her upcoming event in India, she says, "We are bringing international designers for OZVAGANZA. Focusing on exchanging culture, creatives and looking for more opportunities."