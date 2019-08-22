Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and fashion designer Sonalika Pradhan, who launched their son Ojasvi Pradhan in the world of fashion at an event previously, are back in news as they are now planning to announce Meilleur Events with Ozvaganza in Mumbai this December.

"My wife has completely engaged herself with fashion events. After achieving success and appreciation, she is ready to bring it to our motherland, India and give opportunities to people here. I'm too happy and excited about it," Vishwajeet said in a statement.

Meilleur events INDIA FASHION WEEK AUSTRALIA in Melbourne was earlier a houseful show with lots of Australian celebrities attending the event.

Lots of designers like Samanth Chauhan, Rimi Nayak, Sayantan Sarkar from India and Rose Maria, Nicholas Gilbert, Funf & Mini Raxevsky showcased their collections. It was first show in Australia where known Indian designers showcased the collection in front of Auzzie audience.

IFWA successfully present Indian culture on international platform. There were lots of performances during the show. Samanth Chauhan won best designer award, Mahishasuranashini Iyenger won best female award. Yash Joshi won best male male model award. The event was supported by Ajitesh lookhar, Raj Kiran, Ashima Jain, Vicki popovski from E&E management, Amanda Pollard. IFWA had an amazing round of child models from little stars runway and also live performance by international artist Sarah C. It was a different exprience for Australian audience, who were amazed to see Indian collection.

Meilleur Events is coming up with India fashion week in Singapore and Australia. Talking about the same Sonalika said, "I'm happy that people here are loving my work and helping me to grow. My husband and kids are my support system. Looking forward to bring it to India."